One killed, 7 injured in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident on Kabiri Bridge near Ramak area on Sunday, official sources said.

They said that a passenger vehicle was heading to Tank from Karachi when it collided with another vehicle on Kabiri Bridge near Ramak area falling in the limits of the Prova Police Station. As a result, driver identified as Muhammad Iqbal was killed on the spot while seven others sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the hospital in Prova wherefrom some of the critically injured persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.The body, after autopsy in the hospital, was handed over to the family members for burial.