Perils of overcrowding

Overcrowding on public transport remains a pressing concern for the residents of Karachi. A large number of tend to use public transport. As a result, most buses are overflowing with people. This could put the lives of many passengers at risk as it increases the risk of road accidents. Moreover, public buses are not adequately maintained and can’t bear to carry so many passengers. There have been a large number of accidents in the city because of overcrowding on buses.

Efforts must be taken to revamp the public transport system in Karachi. The transport ministry should take urgent steps to maintain our transport system. Specific limits should be imposed on the number of passengers that a bus driver is allowed to have onboard. Fines should be strictly imposed on bus drivers who do not adhere to these limits.

Maham Fatima

Karachi