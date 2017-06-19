No guns, just roses

The Karachi police launched a crackdown last week against the sale of toy guns. The crackdown took place a day after the Sindh home department imposed a ban on sale of toy guns for two months in the metropolis. The police carried out raids in Bolton Market and Chakiwara and seized thousands of toy guns.

This is a positive step. We should not encourage our children to play with toy guns as it can give origin to a dangerous ideology. If children play with toy guns, they might not think twice about using guns during their adulthood. While toy guns can influence children in a positive manner, we tend to adopt the negative aspect more than positive elements. As a result, it is better that the toy guns should be banned.

Sidra Shoaib

Karachi