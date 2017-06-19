Mon June 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

No guns, just roses

No guns, just roses

The Karachi police launched a crackdown last week against the sale of toy guns. The crackdown took place a day after the Sindh home department imposed a ban on sale of toy guns for two months in the metropolis. The police carried out raids in Bolton Market and Chakiwara and seized thousands of toy guns.

This is a positive step. We should not encourage our children to play with toy guns as it can give origin to a dangerous ideology. If children play with toy guns, they might not think twice about using guns during their adulthood. While toy guns can influence children in a positive manner, we tend to adopt the negative aspect more than positive elements. As a result, it is better that the toy guns should be banned.

Sidra Shoaib

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement