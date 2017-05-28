Entry of donkey carts banned in Sabzi Mandi

Print Story
Islamabad
Assistant Commissioner (Saddar)/Sub-Divisional Magistrate Islamabad Bushra Iqbal Rao has prohibited the illegal construction and entrance of donkey carts in the market area within the limit of Sabzi Mandi (Saddar, Sub-Division) Islamabad. This order shall come into the force with immediate effect and remain enforced for a period of two months.
