Sun May 28, 2017
Islamabad

May 28, 2017

Entry of donkey carts banned in Sabzi Mandi

Islamabad

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar)/Sub-Divisional Magistrate Islamabad Bushra Iqbal Rao has prohibited the illegal construction and entrance of donkey carts in the market area within the limit of Sabzi Mandi (Saddar, Sub-Division) Islamabad.  This order shall come into the force with immediate effect and remain enforced for a period of two months.

