Sun May 28, 2017
Business

May 28, 2017

Gold stalls

Reuters

Bengaluru

Gold held steady on Friday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve´s last policy meeting downplayed the chance of more aggressive interest rate hikes.

The minutes showed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising interest rates until it was clear a recent U.S. economic slowdown was temporary, although most said a hike was coming soon.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,258.61 per ounce by 0326 GMT.

It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,258.7 an ounce. "I do not think the market´s view for two more rate hikes has changed following the release of the Fed meeting minutes," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.

