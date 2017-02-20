Appeal for recovery of Pakistani missing abroad

ISLAMABAD: Everything was well for an ailing and aging couple, both of whom had served the government of Pakistan till March 2, 2014, when their youngest son went mysteriously missing from a Middle Eastern country and has not yet been traced.

Despite little or no response from a Middle Eastern country and Pakistan authorities in tracing their son, the old couple has not lost hope and their fight goes on. They have been knocking at every door for help since 2014 including the a Middle Eastern country police and judicial forums, Pakistan Foreign Office, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Pakistan Consulate in the Middle Eastern country and media. Now the seventy-one year old retired government servant has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order the Pakistani authorities to help trace his missing son as they believe that their son is in the custody of the Middle Eastern country police but his arrest has not been announced because the case against him was a financial issue and arrest in such cases is never declared till the recovery of the amount.

The story of Omar Mateen, son of Raja Qurban Hussain, former deputy commissioner Income Tax, is mysterious and the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been told that on March 2nd, 2014 Omar had en-cashed an amount of AED 1.5 million from a bank on behalf of his company Avid Petroleum in a Middle Eastern country and since then he has never been found anywhere. He was taken to bank by driver Aamir Khan in company's hired car owned by the said driver. The driver belongs to KPK Pakistan. It is learnt that cheques were en-cashed but Omar did not reach his office or residence. The car was found burnt and the driver was arrested by a Middle Eastern country police. Driver was released but later on he was re-arrested while sending money through Hundi to Pakistani vogue in a Middle Eastern country. Police accepted his new statement that he shared money with Omar but showed ignorance about the latter’s whereabouts. Police accepted the new statement accordingly and courts sentenced him 3 years term jail and to Omar as well (in absentia). On appeal the sentence was reduced to 9 months with deportation. Driver came back to Pakistan on December 21", 2014.

The owners of the company, Avid Petroleum, registered complaint against the driver and Omar Mateen on the very day of disappearance in Jabal Ali Police.

In the eyes of a Middle Eastern country police Omar is wanted and absconder while his passport was found at his residence on the day of occurrence of the incident, and was handed over to AL Rashdia police Station, a Middle Eastern country by his wife.

“I visited a Middle Eastern country during April 2014, May/June 2014 and August/September 2014. During my stay, I kept on visiting mortuaries, hospitals and forensic labs, jails, police stations, consulate of Pakistan in a Middle Eastern country. I visited the said police station many times and met Major Nasir, Major Hassan and Col Abdul Kadir. They were symbols of arrogance and pride. They ridiculed me, their treatment was always of hatred and contempt. I have visited Foreign Office and have met Mr Tariq Fatimi, Assistant to PM, Mr Qazi Khalilullah, Additional Secretary, Shahzada Ahmad Khan Additional Secretary, Mr Tasawar Khan, Additional Secretary, Mr Abas Sarwar Quraishi Director Gulf region but to no avail”, says a detailed application written to the CJP.

The old couple has requested the CJP that it is learnt that in case of financial crimes arrest of the accused in a Middle Eastern country is not declared till the amount is paid or forgiven by the claimant. “Though I am a middle class person having limited resources of income that is pension but I and my wife unconditionally offer to pay the amount by disposing of our small house in Rawalpindi, our few acres ancestral agricultural land and a plot allotted to me by Federal Government Employees Housing Society in sector G-14/3 Islamabad to the Middle Eastern country’s government in case our son's arrest is declared, brought before court of law and released. I will not have second thought at all. The disposal of above assets may not bring the required yield; yet, I will make up for the deficiency of amount good loan etc from my friends and relatives who have assured me of it. We are a shattered, wrecked family facing misery and agony since March 2, 2014. I cannot find answer about the future of his wife and 4-year-old daughter”, the application concludes.

0



0







Appeal for recovery of Pakistani missing abroad was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187612-Appeal-for-recovery-of-Pakistani-missing-abroad/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Appeal for recovery of Pakistani missing abroad" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187612-Appeal-for-recovery-of-Pakistani-missing-abroad.