ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar get irritated whenever the PPP leadership demands implementation of the National Action Plan.

Reacting to foul language used against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by Talal Chaudhry; Ghani, in a statement issued by the PPP Media Office Islamabad, said Bilawal was concerned about increasing incidents of terrorism in the country. It was ironic that terror incidents increased at a time when the PPP started a campaign to contact people in Punjab.

He warned Nawaz Sharif to stop his cronies. Otherwise, PPP workers would respond in the same fashion. He said that at a time when the nation needed unity to counter terrorism, people like Talal Chaudhry were playing an evil role to sabotage national unity.

0



0







Call for NAP’s implementation irks PML-N: Saeed was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187610-Call-for-NAPs-implementation-irks-PML-N-Saeed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Call for NAP’s implementation irks PML-N: Saeed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187610-Call-for-NAPs-implementation-irks-PML-N-Saeed.