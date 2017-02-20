NANKANA SAHIB: A three-day festivities of Saka Nankana started at Gurdwara Janamasthan on Sunday. In this connection, a ceremony was held in which the Sikhs performed traditional ritual ‘Akhand Paat’. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers narrated the history of the event and said that the Hindus killed 200 Sikhs when they came to rescue Gurdwara from them in 1921. They said that the Hindus butchered and burnt alive those Sikhs. Later, they prayed for solidarity, prosperity and peace of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed in a road accident near Panwaan on Sunday. Amir of Walipur Bora was riding on a bicycle when a speeding car crushed him to death. Meanwhile, the sister of journalist Qaisar Irfan died after a prolonged illness on Sunday.

Scores of people attended her funeral prayers. Later, she was buried in a local graveyard. Meanwhile, a meeting of the press club members was held in the chair of press club president Ch Afzal Haq. The participants expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise and prayed for the departed soul.

