CHARSADDA: The political agent office in Ghallanai was abuzz with usual hustle and bustle when a group of suicide bombers stormed it, prompting the security personnel to respond to the attack.

Taj Alam was one of the Levies personnel who were detailed to maintain security at the sprawling political compound that houses government offices, a hospital, a prison and courts. Six persons, including Taj Alam, were killed in the attack last Wednesday. Though Taj Alam embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, his family is proud of his sacrifice. He was talking to his sister on his cellphone when the attack took place.

She later told reporters that her brother was getting married within a month, but the tragedy befell and turned their happiness into grief. "I had called him to discuss something important about his marriage," she recalled. "I was very excited about his marriage, but it was Allah's will that he will die a martyr," she said.

Lal Wajid, father of the slain cop, said he was proud of his son and asked the government to confer Sitara-e-Imtiaz on him for his bravery.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra gave away a cheque for Rs3 million to the family. He said that chief of the army staff and the political agent of Mohmand Agency had separately announced Rs1 million as compensation for the family. Lal Wahid said the political administration had also announced a job for one family member of the slain cop.

