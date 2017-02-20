Islamabad: The ninth instalment of the Model United Nation (MUN) conference took place in the City School, capital campus, here.

Spanning four eventful days, the event consisted of intense debating, preparing delegates for the real world as well as spectacular entertainment sessions.

The first day of the event consisted of the ‘Global Village’, where delegates representing various parts of the world, were given a chance to shed light on their respective cultures. Various stalls were set up, adorned with their flags and traditional cuisines.

Columnist Chris Cork, Cambridge International Examinations country director for Pakistan Uzma Yusuf, TV personality Fasi Zaka, French Embassy education attaché Sebastien Cartier and Alliance Francais director (studies) Rachel Cartier.

All dressed up in the relevant attires, the ‘Ramp Walk’ served an opportunity for the delegates to exhibit the international cultures, with fitting music accompanying them. Delegates of Greece, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Egypt stood out the most in terms of presentation and cultural relevance.

Sri Lanka took the title of ‘Best Global Village’.

The first day was filled with a groovy playlist, and tons of entertainment, while the next day was about passionate debating. The Executive Council hosted the event.

The delegates were given breaks during the sessions in which they were entertained by the host team. DJs such as Toshi, MASSIV and Some What Super presented everyone with jaw-dropping beats, accompanied by flashing lights. A night filled with dancing, singing and thrill drew the second day to a pleasant end.

The second last day of the event was filled with clever retorts and debates. All delegates were in full swing as the end was drawing closer. A friendly relationship was established among the chairs and the delegates as they ensured that no one got left behind. Singers and dancers, poets and writers, were discovered over the span of three days.

The chief guests for the night were Ambassador of Argentina Ivan Ivanessevich and political officer from the US Embassy James Jeffers.

The leading award of Best Diplomacy went to the delegation from Beaconhouse Margalla Campus. All directors of the host team were given awards for their wonderful efforts. There followed the speeches of the representatives of the Executive Council, who also received awards for making the event possible.

The night was drawn to a close with departing speeches by A Level section headmistress Ayesha Rasul and City School regional director (north) Shireen Jaweid.

