While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi had earlier termed establishing military courts ‘a need of the hour’, the party’s provincial president MNA Dr Arif Alvi stated on Sunday that military courts could not guarantee peace.

Condemning the tragic blast at the Sufi shrine in Sehwan, Dr Alvi while addressing a presser at the Insaf House on Sunday criticised the federal government.

He said the government is not serious in implementing the Nation Action Plan (NAP). “This is why terrorism still exists in the country.”

The PTI Sindh president further asserted that state institutions and government had failed to protect the lives of its citizen.

Holding the Sindh government responsible for the increase in death toll, he said that the hometown of the province’s chief minister was haunted by a lack of healthcare facilities. “Had the injured received medical treatment on time they would have survived,” he said.

Further criticising the provincial government, he said its officials failed to provide basic facilities to the masses during its eight-year tenure. This gross neglect reflects the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) incompetence. It is time the authorities opened their eyes, the deadly attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine is testament to how terrorists were attacking the country’s soft targets.

He also disapproved of the inadequate security measures at the shrine, adding, that it was time NAP was implemented across the country.

