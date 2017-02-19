Says prime minister has not delivered anything; loans being

taken to complete development works

JACOBABAD/ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not delivered anything, and added that development works were being conducted by taking loans. He said that each child of Pakistan was facing debt of Rs160,000. Shah also added that there were nurseries of terrorists in Punjab. On the other hand, he said the country was in the grip of terrorism and everyone had to work collaboratively to bring an end to terrorism. He added that the Ministry of Interior was non-serious, and the interior secretary was not even showing up in their meetings. He said that they had asked for a briefing on extension in military courts but to no avail. Shah said this while talking to the media in Jacobabad on Saturday.

“The recent terrorist attacks show the failure of interior and foreign ministries,” Shah said. “These terrorist attacks have posed serious questions for us.” He added that the most serious question was the government’s utter inability to deal with such incidents. “To deal with terrorism, the federal government has control over resources and other significant institutions, and due to the government’s ignorance, these institutions cannot work effectively,” Shah claimed. “It’s no secret that many internal and external elements are involved in such terrorist attacks, therefore, it is important to simultaneously analyse local scenario and international affairs to tackle such incidents.”

“In this context, interior and foreign ministries play a significant role, however, our ministries have seriously failed to fulfill their responsibilities even after being reminded and warned by me over time,” he claimed. “The recent terrorist attacks are the result of the weak performance of both ministries.”

“To curb terrorism, the opposition closely cooperated with the government to execute the National Action Plan and stepped forward to make it successful,” he said. “We even cooperated to establish the military courts, however, the government failed to execute the National Action Plan.”

0



0







Terror attacks failure of interior, foreign ministries: Khursheed was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187419-Terror-attacks-failure-of-interior-foreign-ministries-Khursheed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Terror attacks failure of interior, foreign ministries: Khursheed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187419-Terror-attacks-failure-of-interior-foreign-ministries-Khursheed.