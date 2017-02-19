Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dismantled a petrol pump in Sector G-6/4 removing the machinery worth millions of rupees to its stores when a petition filed by the lessee was pending with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The land was leased out to Muhammad Ismail in 1972 for establishing a petrol pump and on completion of 30 years of lease, the civic body instead of extending the agreement wanted to lease out the same facility to some other party. The earning from the pump is dedicated for welfare of the CDA employees.

However, since then the petrol pump is under dispute and neither the Welfare Committee of CDA nor the lessee has been possible taking benefit from the facility

Muhammad Ismail while protesting CDA operation against the petrol pump, said the authority had caused him loss of over Rs40 million while removing the machinery imported from Germany. "I have shown a certificate provided a certificate by the lawyer Muhammad Munir Paracha regarding case pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan but still the enforcement personnel carried out their operation," M Ismail complained.

A few years back, the lessee got a decision from the Federal Ombudsman in his favour and same was challenged in the Islamabad High Court. The Islamabad High Court gave decision in support of CDA, four years back (2013)

The High Court decision was challenged, last year through Junaid Ismail, son of Muhammad Ismail, who is a veteran retired bureaucrat. The case is still pending with the Supreme Court," the certificate provided by Munir Paracha advocate said. Muhammad Ismail said they would also file a contempt of court case against the CDA.

An official of CDA when contacted by this correspondent said they are carrying out operation in the light of decision of the High Court and they have received no directives from the Supreme Court.

Ismail who was leased out land for the petrol pump, said that in an identical case, the CDA had allowed extension to lease of a petrol pump located on Market Road F-6/1 over 11 years back. "We are facing discrimination from the civic body," he said.

