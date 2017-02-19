Misbah likely to stay on for WI tour

SHARJAH: Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that he would carry on playing Test cricket at least on the forthcoming tour of the West Indies in spite of a series of setbacks which lead to calls for his retirement from various quarters.

The 42-year-old batsman was dogged by an extended patch of lean form as Pakistan suffered six successive Test defeats at the hands of West Indies, New Zealand and Australia.

Misbah almost retired during the tour of Australia but it seems that he is having second thought about quitting international cricket.

In an interview on Saturday, Misbah said that he is “most likely” to be on the tour to West Indies next month with the PCB open to his playing another series before taking a call on his retirement.

Misbah has been under immense scrutiny having led the team to six successive defeats in Test cricket, although it was under him that Pakistan were ranked No 1 in the format last year. A dip in his batting form added to the drama that reached its peak after the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne last year when Misbah admitted to being unsure about his future as a cricketer. He has since had time to reassess and is in a better frame of mind.

“It was tough on me recently with my form but now overall everything is going well so far,” Misbah told Cricinfo. “I am spending time in middle, hitting the ball pretty well. Played practice matches before the PSL started and had sessions of range hitting so getting confidence with every passing game.

“I am also enjoying the game so it’s most likely that I am going to the West Indies. I always believed if had to go [and play cricket] then I have to go with form and confidence otherwise there was no point of going.”

It is understood that the PCB and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq are putting plans in place for a smooth transition by which Pakistan can move on from the senior players like Misbah and Younis Khan. Recent meetings between the board and the selection panel have indicated their preference for having one captain for all formats but Shaharyar Khan, who has the constitutional right as PCB chief to appoint the captain, is happy to leave the decision in Misbah’s hands. “We will respect Misbah’s decision, whatever it is. But if he is willing to play then he is my captain.”

Misbah has led Pakistan in more Tests than any other player, and the 24 wins in his tenure is a national record as well. However, in comparison with some of his peers — Imran Khan or Javed Miandad — he has also lost a lot more matches. Misbah’s contribution as batsman has been significant. Since he took charge of Pakistan in 2010, he averages 50.55 which is on par with the best in history.

Head coach Mickey Arthur has been in talks with Misbah as well regarding his future. Both of them are currently in the UAE for the Pakistan Super League. “I am scheduled to have another chat with Misbah next week and we will see how that all transpires. The one thing that for certain is Misbah has been fantastic for Pakistan cricket. He has been a great leader and he has been a great servant and he deserves all the accolades that he will get eventually whether that is now or whenever he does go. So I can’t shed any more lights on that because I don’t know and I am not even sure that Misbah knows it himself.”

