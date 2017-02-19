Islamabad

Preston University organised a condolence reference in memory of eminent social worker and first female English broadcaster Humyra Khatoon Saiyid who left for her heavenly abode on February 8, 2017, says a press release. The Archaeological and Historical Association of Pakistan collaborated in the organisation of the event.

Scholar and writer of eminence Prof. Dr. Dusk Saiyid, daughter of Humyra Khatoon Saiyid presided over the reference. Eminent among the speakers who addressed the reference and shed light on the life and achievements of Humyra Khatoon Saiyid were Prof. Dr. Dushka Saiyid, Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Nazli Hussain Saiyid, Dr. Tahira Abdullah, Qaisra Alvi, Barrister Rubab Mehdi Rizvi, Dr. Abdul Basit, chancellor of Preston University, Brigadier (r) Tariq, Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi and Dr. Riaz Ahmed.

Intellectuals, social activists and family friends who spoke and shed light on the life and achievements of Humyra Khatoon Saiyid said she was a social activist of eminence who always raised her voice for women empowerment and actively participated in movements launched to highlight this vital issue. Prof. Dr. Dushka Saiyid, in her brief address on the occasion said with a sense of pride that her mother was a model creation of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s reformist movement that was involved in propagating modern sciences and arts among the Muslims of South Asia. Dr. Dushka Saiyid said, her mother’s personality was truly a fusion of modernity and traditional Muslim culture. She said, Humyra Khatoon Saiyid was a genuine patriot who always stood fully committed to the ideals of the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the objectives of Pakistan movement.

In his brief remarks on the occasion, Senator Afrasiab Khattak said late Humyra Khatoon Saiyid was a dedicated social worker, intellectual and an extremely loving and caring human being. She was very fond of literature and poetry. Her personality was a blend of modernity and traditionalism.

0



0







Condolence reference was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187337-Condolence-reference/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Condolence reference" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187337-Condolence-reference.