Islamabad: Parliamentary Secretary for Bait-ul-Mal and Social Welfare Muhammad Ilyas Ansari said on Saturday that the government is taking solid steps for welfare of neglected segments of society.

In an interview with a radio, he further said the government is providing Rs50,000 to the needy and poor patients under treatment in hospitals.

Muhammad Ilyas said Rs20,000 are being given as marriage grant to deserving families. The Parliamentary Secretary said Bait-ul-Mal is also providing scholarships to the talented students of low income families.

