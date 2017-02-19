DIR: The paramedics and class-IV employees of the Health Department in Upper Dir have been on strike for the second day against the alleged torture on their two colleagues by the personnel of the Elite Force at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Brawal.

They staged protest demonstrations in Brawal, Dir, Usheri Darra, Warai and other places in the district. The main demonstration was held in Brawal where hundreds of paramedics and class-IV employees gathered to record their protest.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers alleged the Elite Force personnel subjected two paramedics namely Javed and Sadiq to torture.

They said that the personnel of the Elite Force didn’t allow them to enter the hospital and beat them up without any reason. They said though the two hospital employees introduced themselves and asked the cops to let them in, they were roughed up.

They accused the police of not taking action against the cops who inflicted injuries on the two paramedics. They said the police didn’t register the first information report against the cops. They also demanded an inquiry into the incident to establish facts and punish the erring cops. They demanded of suspension of the three personnel of the Elite Force till completion of the investigation.

Later, a jirga held talks with the protesters. The jirga members told the protesting employees that an inquiry committee had been formed to probe the incident. The protesters ended the protest and dispersed peacefully.

0



0







Upper Dir paramedics go on strike was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187320-Upper-Dir-paramedics-go-on-strike/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Upper Dir paramedics go on strike" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187320-Upper-Dir-paramedics-go-on-strike.