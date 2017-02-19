CM for timely completion of uplift schemes

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the completion of the schemes of the current financial year by June 30, and said that he is personally monitoring progress on mega projects relating to welfare of people of southern Punjab.

He presided over a meeting here on Saturday which reviewed progress on different ongoing development projects for the welfare of the people.

The chief minister said that Muslim League-N government considered the welfare and wellbeing of the people its prime objective. He added that development in education, healthcare, provision of clean drinking water and other social sectors was government's priority. "Our every step is taken for the welfare of the poor strata and provision of basic amenities to them," he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that latest infrastructure was very much important for rapid development and the Punjab government had spread a network of infrastructural development projects. The Punjab government has provided more resources for development and prosperity of southern Punjab as compare to its population, as mega projects worth billions of rupees have been completed there, he said. He said that additional funds to the tune of billions of rupees were being given for the development of southern Punjab. The chief minister was briefed on the pace of work on the projects relating to public welfare in the province.

power projects: Goa Yu, the chairman of China’s famous Company Harbin Electric International which is working on Bhikhi and Baluki gas-based power projects, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, development on 2,400 megawatt gas power project of Bhikhi and Baluki were discussed. The Harbin Electric International chairman condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in some cities of Pakistan and expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives. He said, "We are standing with the people of Pakistan in this time of sorrow and extend our sympathies to the heirs to the martyred persons."

He said that Punjab government had achieved many successes in different sectors under Shahbaz Sharif's leadership. He said gas-based power projects were being completed with high quality and speed as Shahbaz Sharif had provided all sorts of cooperation for the projects. The Harbin Electric International chairman assured that Bhikhi and Baluki gas-based power projects would be completed well in time. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the resolve of Pakistani nation in war against terrorism was stronger today.

He said that work on CPEC and non-CPEC energy projects was continuing round the clock. It is hoped that the single gas turbine of Bhikhi power plant will start working from next month, he said.

terrorism: Shahbaz Sharif has said that terrorists will be accountable by the great Pakistanis for the bloodshed they committed.

"We will not rest until flush away the killer terrorists who stole the lives of the children from their parents. I have met with the families of the martyrs and found their enthusiasm and dedication is very high and strong," the chief minister said. He said that during the meetings with the injured, they were found more dedicated than earlier in war against terrorism. Despite the feelings of grief, the families of martyrs are found enriched with the patriotic passions, he added.

The chief minister, in a statement issued here on Saturday, said "We have to win this battle of survival against terrorism at any cost. He said, "In the war on terror, we would not let waste a single drop of blood of Pakistanis, and will fulfill our responsibility to give peaceful, secure and prosperous Pakistan to our future generations."

The chief minister said the entire nation shared grieves of the families of those killed in the incident of terrorism.

He said that martyred DIG Traffic Capt (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials sacrificed their precious lives for the great cause. "We are also saddened over the martyrdom of other citizens. The nation will always remember their immortal sacrifices," he added. He said the Pakistani nation would surely succeed in the fight against terrorism.

