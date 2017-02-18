TIMERGARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami, Lower Dir chapter, on Friday threatens to part ways with the provincial government if Chief Minister Pervez Khattak cancelled summary of Timergara Medical College sent to him by the health department.

Addressing a press conference at Timergara Press Club, Member Provincial Assembly Aizazul Mulk Afkari, flanked by JI secretary information Lower Dir engineer Hafiz Yaqoobur Rahman, JI Timergara chief Malik Sher Bahadar and others, said that establishing Timergara Medical College was one of the most important demands for joining the alliance, which was formally inaugurated by the chief minister along with PTI chief Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Muzaffar Said after ground-breaking of Koto Hydropower Project in July 2015.

Aizazul Mulk Afkari alleged that bureaucracy was trying to render the alliance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unsuccessful and added that they had held three meetings with the chief minister and it was decided that he would give his consent to the project once the Health Department moves the summary.

“If medical colleges could be established at Swabi, Nowshehra and Bannu, why not at Timergara,” Afkari observed. He said the JI would go to any extent for the college in Timergara.

