TIMERGARA: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yayha Afridi on Friday said that arrangements were being made for posting of an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge at Timergara.

He was addressing a function of lawyers at the district bar Timergara. District and Sessions Judge Gohar Rahman, member Provincial Bar Council Hazrat Rahman advocate, president district bar Timergara Salim Khan advocate, general secretary Abid Hayat advocate and other lawyers were present on the occasion.

Yahya Aridi said he would also visit tehsil judicial complex at Maidan, Lower Dir. The participants prayed for the victims of Peshawar, Momand Agency, Lahore and Sehwan Sharif attacks.

PHC CJ visits Timergara was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187103-PHC-CJ-visits-Timergara/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PHC CJ visits Timergara" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187103-PHC-CJ-visits-Timergara.