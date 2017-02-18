Karachi: Zong CMPak, Pakistan’s leading 4G network, and Xiaomi, one of the world’s largest smartphone makers, have joined hands to launch Xiaomi products in Pakistan.

Zong is the only cellular network in Pakistan to have entered into a partnership with Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s decision to enter into this partnership with Zong is based on Zong 4G’s fastest internet speeds and the widest 4G coverage in the industry.

The partnership is geared to give a considerable boost to Xiaomi in their business venture in Pakistan.

Following this partnership, customers will be able to access top-of-the-line Xiaomi handsets, including 4G smartphones and accessories at Xiaomi display centers at Zong’s Customer Service Centers. In addition to this, Zong is also giving special data offers for customers purchasing Xiaomi phones anywhere in Pakistan.

This launch is in line with Zong’s vision to develop a complete 4G eco-system in the country, as it has partnered with leading companies including Huawei, Q-Mobile, Oppo, HTC, Samsung and e-commerce platform Daraz.pk.

The official launch event of Xiaomi will be taking place on 20th February 2017 in Islamabad.

Zong is currently expanding its 4G coverage to over 300 cities nationwide and has the largest 4G subscriber base of over 2 million as of December, 2016. Zong has recently announced its plans to invest over $200 Million in Pakistan for 4G network expansion.**

