ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice on a news item published in a section of media that a labourer hailing from Sheikhupura came to Islamabad for a job.

He was taken to a local private hospital at Islamabad by two persons and where he was offered a cup of tea which made him unconscious. Then he was operated upon and one of his kidneys was removed.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called for a report from DIG, Islamabad within three days.

Meanwhile, CJ of Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore the other day that claimed the lives of innocent citizens including police personnel and officers, besides causing injuries to many people.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured people.

