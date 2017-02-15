Print Story
X
-
IJT observes ‘Haya Day’February 15, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
IJT observed Feb 14 as Haya Day (modesty day). It set up stalls in different public sector institutions of the provincial metropolis and distributed literature against Valentine’s Day.
One such stall was set up on Lower Mall near Islamia College, Civil Lines where the student organisation played songs on the topic of modesty.
The Jamiat activists termed Valentine’s Day a cultural invasion saying enemies of the country were attacking geographical and ideological borders of the country but the students were well aware and were putting strong resistance.