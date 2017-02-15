LAHORE

IJT observed Feb 14 as Haya Day (modesty day). It set up stalls in different public sector institutions of the provincial metropolis and distributed literature against Valentine’s Day.

One such stall was set up on Lower Mall near Islamia College, Civil Lines where the student organisation played songs on the topic of modesty.

The Jamiat activists termed Valentine’s Day a cultural invasion saying enemies of the country were attacking geographical and ideological borders of the country but the students were well aware and were putting strong resistance.

0



0







IJT observes ‘Haya Day’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186421-IJT-observes-Haya-Day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IJT observes ‘Haya Day’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186421-IJT-observes-Haya-Day.