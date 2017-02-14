Competitions held at ICG

Islamabad

It’s been a cherished tradition of ICG to celebrate Council Week in order to provide students a short break from the monotony of tedious course work and revert to studies with sprightly enthusiasm. In keeping with the tradition, ICG arranged students council week-2017. It started on 13 February with ‘Naat’ and ‘Qirat’ competition in main auditorium. Flower Arrangement Competition also went side by side in Fine Arts Lab.

The chief guest of the occasion was Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The judges for ‘Naat and ‘Qiraat’ Competition were Hafiz Qari Ikhlaq Madni, Hafiz Qari Gulzar Ahmed Madni and Hafiz Qari Muhammad Azam. The judge for flower arrangement competition was Madam Ghazala.

The students from various colleges participated with admirable vigour and zeal. Before the results were announced, Hafiz Qari Muhammad Ikhlaq Madni addressed the audience and admired all the participants. Hafiz Qari recited verses of Holy Quran in his praiseworthy voice. Hafiz Qari Gulzar was also invited to recite verses of Holy Quran and present ‘Naat’.

At the end, the chief guest Sardar Muhammad Yousaf addressed the audience and congratulated the students for getting the honour to participate in ‘Qiraat’ and ‘Naat’ competition. He said that PML(N) government has taken step and now reading of Holy Quran is compulsory from class 1 to class 5 and learning of Quran with meaning from class 6th to intermediate has also started in all government and private schools of federal capital. He also announced Umra ticket for winner of competition Rabia Bibi and assured college administration for renovation and all necessary steps for college mosque.

The first prize in ‘Qirat’ was awarded to Ayesha Musaddiq from IMCG, G-10/4,. The second prize went to Sawaira Shahbaz from IMCG, F-7/4 and third was given Rafia Bibi who being from the host college surrendered in favour of Bibi Kalsoom from IMCG, F-7/2.

In ‘Naat’ - the first prize was given to Rafia Bibi from ICG who surrendered for Tayyaba Shakeel from IMCG, I-8/3. The second prize was awarded to Hira Hashmi from IMCG, F-7/4 and third prize went to Iqra Riasat from IMCG, F-10/2 & Aneela Bibi IMCG (PG) F-7/4.

In Fresh Flower Arrangement Category; the first prize was given to Sadia Saeed, from FG Postgraduate College, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi. The second prize went to Hamna Eman, IMCG, F-7/2. The Third prize was awarded to Tahira Fatima, ICG, F-6/2.

In Dry Flower Arrangement category; the First Prize was given to Hira Awan, from IMCG, F-7/4. The second prize went to Khaula Azeem from ICG, F-6/2 who surrendered for Talia Bashir from IMCG, I-8/4. The Third prize was awarded to Shumaila Jabeen, from FG Postgraduate College, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi. The trophy for best performance went to ICG, F-6/2 which being the host college surrendered in favour of IMCG (PG), G-10/4. At the end, the chief guest and the principal gave certificates to the winning participants.

