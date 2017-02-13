DAGGAR: Two shepherds were killed and their sister sustained injuries in an explosion caused by a hand-grenade in Khaista Baba village here on Sunday, a senior government official said.

Buner's Deputy Commissioner Zariful Mani told reporters that 14-year old Gulzada, his 16-year old brother Sultanzeb, 16, and their sister Bakhti Haram found a hand-grenade when they were grazing their flock of sheep in the Kotkay mountains. He added that they were playing with the hand-grenade when it exploded killing the two boys and injuring their sister.

The wounded girl was transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar, headquarters of Buner. The police and security forces launched a search operation in the area after the incident.

0



0







Two shepherd brothers killed in Buner blast was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185938-Two-shepherd-brothers-killed-in-Buner-blast/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two shepherd brothers killed in Buner blast" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185938-Two-shepherd-brothers-killed-in-Buner-blast.