LAHORE: A British woman died on a Birmingham-bound PIA flight from Islamabad after a dramatic medical emergency landing in Berlin, reported foreign media.

The flight as diverted after the woman fell ill on the Boeing 777-340 plane. A medical crash team was waiting for flight PK791 after the pilot radioed ahead to Berlin Schoenefeld Airport for help.

Paramedics attempted to revive the unnamed passenger with CPR as soon as the plane landed.

A spokesman for PIA said she was transferred to a nearby hospital. But she was found to be dead on arrival despite the paramedics’ efforts.

Local media reported her time of death as shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday.

The symptoms the woman suffered on board the flight were not reported and it is not yet clear what type of medical emergency she suffered.

