MINGORA: A minor girl was killed when the boundary wall of a house collapsed at Barikot area in Swat district on Saturday, hospital sources said. They said that a minor girl identified as Sidra Bibi, daughter of Akbar Zada, was playing near the boundary wall in Manyar village when it collapsed and she trapped under the debris. She was shifted to a hospital in Barikot where she succumbed to her injuries. The body was handed over to the family members for burial.

February 12, 2017