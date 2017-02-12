Lahore: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer in the real sense. Not only Pakistan but the whole region will benefit from its fruits.

He said China was making an historic investment of 52 billion dollar under the CPEC in Pakistan. He said the CPEC related projects were being carried out in the whole Pakistan and the world was astonished at the speedy completion of the projects in Pakistan.

He said no conspiracy would be allowed against the CPEC as the enemies of CPEC were enemies of Pakistan.

CPEC has opened new vistas of foreign investment in Pakistan which would give unusual benefits to the country, the chief minister said. He said, "We are thankful to President of China Mr. Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Mr. Li Keqiang and the Chinese people for historic investment package under the CPEC."

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N which called on him here on Saturday. He said the CPEC would also play a role in alleviating poverty as well as elimination of terrorism and fanaticism. The people of all the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, would benefit from the CPEC projects, he added.

