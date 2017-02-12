ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) is laying nine gas pipelines in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan to augment its existing transmission network, officials said on Saturday.

The officials told APP that nine supply lines of different sizes would cover 160-kilometre distance in various localities of the two provinces.

Giving details of the schemes, they said a 12-inch diameter supply line from Palijai to Tando Allahyar, covering a distance of 27-kilometre, a eight inch diameter 14-km pipeline from Sinjhoro Gas Field to Sanghar, an eight inch diameter 11-km line from SMS Khairpur to Khairpur city, a six inch 11-km line from Upstream Halani to TBS Kandiaro, a 20-inch seven km line from DHA PH VIII to Dolman Mall Clifton, Karachi, a 20-inch five km supply main loop from Korangi to Landhi, Karachi, a 24-inch 33-km transmission line from Kathore to Surjani Town, Karachi, a 24-inch 34-km pipeline from Shikarpur to Jacobabad and a 12-inch 18 km pipeline at Dera Murad Jamali are being laid to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

