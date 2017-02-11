Intercollegiate competitions ends at IMCG (PG) F-7/4

Islamabad

Intercollegiate competitions under the auspices of college student council were held at IMCG (PG), F-7/4, Islamabad, from February 7 to 9, says a press release.

Students from various federal colleges participated in different events. In Qirat competition, students were given Quranic verse no.103 from Surah AL-Ale-Imran. On first day Qirat and Naat Competitions were held among participants from various colleges. Hifza Mudasir (FG (PG) College Abid Majeed Road Rwp), Momina Jabar (IMCG F-7/4), Habiba Rehman (IMCG G 10/4) and Naghma Rukhsar (IMCG I-8/3) won 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize respectively.

In Naat Competitions, Iqra Imtiaz (FG (PG) College Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi), Wajiha Naqvi (Waqar un Nisa College Rawalpindi), Maria Kanwal (Govt College (PG) 6th Road Rawalpindi), Tayyaba Shakeel (FG Degree College I-8/3 ), were awarded 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize.

Shield of Honour was awarded to FG (PG) College Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi.

Chief guest of the event Doctor Sohail Hassan was presented college insignia by Principal of the host college Prof. Firdous Fatima.

In Fresh Flower Competition Afia Shezhad (IMCG F-7/4), Areesha Khan (IMCG F-6/2), Nimra Mazhar (IMCG (PG) F-7/2), Anusha Rehman (FG College Kashmir Road Rawalpindi), won 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively.

In Dry Flower Arrangement Sadia Saeed (FG College Kashmir Road Rawalpindi), Hamna Eman (IMCG F-7/4), Sana Mehmood (ICG F-6/2), Nimra Mushtaq (IMCG F-6/2), were given 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively.

On the second day in Urdu Debate prizes were given as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd to Ayesha Rathore (Bahria College Islamabad), Kanwal Kazmi (IMCG (PG) F-7/2), Maheen Imdad (Fauji Foundation College Rawalpindi), respectively, hence Zaib un Nisa and Misbah Fida of host college were given consolation who withdrew in favour of Zobiya Imran of Fauji Foundation College.

In Painting Competition on same day participants were given topics of “Book Jackets” for college magazine at intermediate level and topic of “Landscape Painting” given at degree level students. In “Book Jackets” Painting Competitions Sadaf Akram (IMCG F-7/2), Syeda Zernigar (FG (PG) College Kashmir Road Rawalpindi), Effa Tariq (Govt College ST Rawalpindi), and Hamna Eman (IMCG F-7/4), got 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively. While in “Landscape Painting”, Arooma Asif FG(PG), Kashmir Road Rawalpindi, Iqra Asghar Govt College 6th Road Rawalpindi, Syeda Umme Abiha (IMCG F-7/2), won 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively.

The chief guest of this competition Prof. Khurshid Ahmed Shakoori appreciated the hard work and motivation of participants.

On 3rd day in first session English Poetry Recital and Computer Graphics Competitions were held, where the participants of Poetry Recital were given to recite from “Paradise lost (Book -1) by John Milton” and the “Tragic History of Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe”. While for the topic “Cover Page of College Magazine” in Computer Graphics Ayesha Husnain (Govt (PG) 6th Road Rawalpindi), Noor Ghani (FG (PG) Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi), Nazia Rehman (IMCG F-6/2), Habiba Munim (IMCG (PG) G-10/4), were given 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively. In Poetry Recital prizes won by Muqadas Nazir (IMCG F-10/3), Fatima Khalid (Waqar un Nisa College Rwp), Arfa Azal (Waqar un Nisa College Rwp), Ifrah Shahbaz and Tayyaba Hanif as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively.

Chief guest Dr. Samina Nadeem, a reknown educationist, distributed prizes among the winners and congratulated them on their achievement.

In second session of singing competitions, in category I: Arifana Kalam from Cokestudio, Iqra Imtiaz (FG (PG) Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi), Sadia Rafaqat (IMCG Degree College Humak), Iffat Zubair (IMCG F-6/2 Shalimar Islamabad), won 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively.

In category II: Pakistani Duet songs 1960 & 1970: Iqra Imtiaz (FG (PG) Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi), Laraib Javed & companions (IMCG F-6/2 ), Ayesha Irfan & companions (IMCG (PG) F-7/2 ), won 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a consolation prize, respectively. Chief guest Ms. Qaiserah Alvi distributed the prize among the winners and appreciated their performances.

