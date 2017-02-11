KARACHI: Inflation for the week ended February 9 for the combined income groups remained unchanged as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group remained stable at 218.69 percent.

However, SPI for the combined group witnessed an increase of 1.25 percent as compared to the corresponding week of the last year. Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.01 percent, as it went down from 209.01 points in the previous week to 208.98 points during the week under review.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000 and Rs12,001 to Rs18,000 remained unchanged. The SPI-based inflation for the income group from Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 witnessed an increase of 0.01 percent, while it remained stable for the income group above Rs35,000. During the week under review, average prices of 13 items registered increase, 11 declined, while the remaining 29 items prices remained unchanged.

