Great deal of similarity between cultures of Pakistan and Japan: Japanese consul general

SUKKUR: The Consul General of Japan in Pakistan Toshikazu Isomura has said that he was looking into the possibility of appointing a teacher at Sindh University’s Area Study Centre to teach Japanese language to the students of Sindh University.

He urged the Sindh University students of art and design to prepare Sindhi Ajraks, caps, embroidery and other handicraft in bulk which he said would be exported to Japan. This, he said, while talking to reporters after meeting Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat at Area Study Centre of the varsity. Isomura arrived at the SU’s Area Study Centre along with his two-member delegation where he met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Burfat said that the culture of Pakistan, especially Sindh, was similar with that of Japan, adding that he wanted to strengthen cultural ties with Japanese universities for which the Japanese Consulate in Karachi would facilitate MoUs with leading Japanese universities.

He told the Japanese CG that the efforts had been taken to bring academic reforms and accelerate development at Sindh University to transform it into a world class institution. The vice chancellor said the students and teachers of Sindh University needed to be given academic and research opportunities in Japan by initiating exchange programmes and providing scholarships.

“There is no dearth of talent in Sindhi youth studying at the Sindh University but they need to be provided with timely opportunities for which we request Japanese consulate to extend its cooperation,” he said. He said that there was a need for Japanese teachers who could teach language at the Area Study Centre. He added that students who were enrolled in all public sector universities including the Sindh University belonged to poor families of rural Sindh and they required a greater amount of attention and scholarships to study in Japan.

On the occasion, the Japanese Consul General said that PhD scholarships were announced every year in March under which 10 Pakistani scholars were sent to Japan regularly for four years to do doctoral studies. He said there were also other scholarships which could be availed by accessing website of the Japanese Consulate in Karachi. He said he would try to appoint some teacher at the Area Study Centre of the Sindh University.

“We have already appointed teachers at the University of Karachi and Hamdard University who are teaching Japanese language there. This year we are going to open a Japanese Language Learning Centre in a school in Karachi. Afterwards, we will be appointing a teacher at the Area Study Centre”, he said.

“The people in Japan have a special liking for the Sindhi cultural handicrafts. I see a great deal of similarity between the cultures of Pakistan and Japan, especially that of Sindh”, the consul general said. L

Later, the Japanese CG along with his delegation attended the musical show organised by the Area Study Centre and Sindhi singers amused the guests with their Sindhi folk songs.

Director of Area Study Centre Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, artist Bedil Masroor, Prof Naimatullah Khilji, Prof Saeed Ahmed Mangi, former DC Jamshoro Agha Sohail, educationist and columnist Asghar Soomro and others were also present in the meeting.

