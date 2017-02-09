KARACHI: Trials for the first National Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship 2017 will be held from February 20-28.

Informed sources said the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had formed around 9-10 selection committees to select the U16 hockey teams for different regions. “The PHF wants to revive school-level competitions across the country,” a source said.

Sources confirmed that the PHF will not only provide free hockey sticks and shoes to all the participating players in the championship but also offer a handsome prize money.

Director Domestic and Development PHF Naveed Alam, when contacted, said that the PHF wants to complete the selection process before the matriculation examination and then hold the championship by the end of April.

He said that the provincial hockey associations, local administrations, divisions and districts would play an important role in this championship. “The modalities of the championship are being planned and the provincial hockey associations have been taken into confidence. The number of teams of a division would be increased if the number of players selected exceed,” he said.

The official said that the names of the selection committee members will be announced after the PHF high-ups give their approval in a few days as the summary will be sent to them on Thursday (today).

He said that trials would be held in the four regions of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

In Punjab, trails would be conducted at six centres, while at four centres in KPK and in Quetta in Balochistan. Trials will also be held in FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Trials will be open and all government and private schools will be invited to participate,” said Naveed.

The championship will be held in Islamabad at the Naseer Bunda hockey stadium and the participating teams will stay at the PSB sports complex.

0



0







Trials for U16 schoolboys hockey c’ship from Feb 20 was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185028-Trials-for-U16-schoolboys-hockey-cship-from-Feb-20/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trials for U16 schoolboys hockey c’ship from Feb 20" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185028-Trials-for-U16-schoolboys-hockey-cship-from-Feb-20.