‘PU to be brought among top 500 world varsities’

LAHORE

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said the incumbent administration is ensuring quality research and education at Punjab University to bring it among top 500 universities in the world.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Quality Enhancement Cell at Al Raazi Hall in connection with World Quality Day on Wednesday, according to a press release issued here. Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Director Lahore School of Management Dr Ali Sajid, Director QEC Prof Dr Amir Ejaz and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Prof Dr Tahir Jamil, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Zafar Mueen said the administration was making efforts to bring university at the level which it really deserved. He said: “We were working on a system to introduce quality at all levels in the university. Punjab University had a lot of resources and potential and the administration had taken the challenge to improve its world ranking. Quality should be in every aspect of our life. German and Japanese products were known for quality and we comfortably pay high cost just for that reliability and quality”. Addressing the seminar, Dr Ali Sajid gave a detailed presentation on quality through cultural change and focus on thinking and attitude. He said the organisations must work on bringing change in attitude and thinking. Dr Amir Ejaz briefed the participants about the measures being taken and role of QEC for enhancing quality in various disciplines. Later, souvenirs were presented among the participants.

health centre: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir on Wednesday chaired a meeting of deans to discuss upgradation of university health centre and other important matters.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the meeting decided that laboratories of the centre would be upgraded and community service model would be adopted. The meeting was informed that renovation work of laboratories and washrooms had also been started. The meeting also discussed various proposals to beautify campus and security measures to ensure tightened security.

Kashmir rally: Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies, Centre for South Asian Studies and Department of Political Science organised rallies to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Dr Iram Khalid, Savera Shami, Dr Amir Bajwa, senior faculty members and a large number of students participated in the rallies taken out from their respective departments.

The participants were holding placards, banners and posters inscribed with slogans condemning atrocities going on in the Indian-Held Kashmir. The participants expressed the resolve that Kashmir would be liberated from the occupying forces. They called upon the international community to take serious notice of atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir. They called upon the United Nations Organisation to implement its resolutions. They said that Kashmiris must be given their right to plebiscite.

Plots: Punjab University Academic Staff Association president Prof Dr Sajid Rashid has said PU Town 3 is the unprecedented project in the history of the university in which 950 plots would be handed over to the teachers and employees.

He was addressing registration certificate distribution ceremony held at Faisal Auditorium on Wednesday, according to a press release. Deans of various faculties, heads of institutions and a large number of faculty members and employees were present. ASA secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain presented a briefing on different phases of the project.

0



0







‘PU to be brought among top 500 world varsities’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184948-PU-to-be-brought-among-top-500-world-varsities/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘PU to be brought among top 500 world varsities’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184948-PU-to-be-brought-among-top-500-world-varsities.