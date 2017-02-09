PSL returns

When Pakistan’s cricket authorities were planning to launch the country’s professional Twenty20 league in the UAE, doubts were raised over the viability and utility of such an exercise. Its critics also argued that hosting Pakistan’s domestic T20 league abroad will only consolidate the country’s status as an international cricketing pariah. But the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was successfully launched last year and is now all set to return with a bang from Thursday (February 9). International stars including Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen and Brendon McCullum will be there alongside Pakistani crowd-pullers like Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed, who will be featuring in the league which is being played in the UAE once again. However, the event’s organisers have promised to bring the finale to Lahore next month. Though Najam Sethi, the PSL chief, is confident that the PSL final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, the matter will remain subject to the security situation in the country. One hopes that not only this year’s final but soon the entire league is hosted in our own backyard because that’s the only way that the PSL can truly be Pakistan’s own T20 league.

In the meantime, though, let’s enjoy the party which is promising to get off to a colourful start with acclaimed Jamaican reggae singer Shaggy performing along with Pakistani pop star Ali Zafar at the opening ceremony on Thursday (today). Cricketing wise it will be interesting to see whether Misbah-ul-Haq’s Islamabad United a team, which overcame a false start to win the inaugural title, will be able to retain the crown in the five-team contest that also features last year’s finalist Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Because of the unpredictability of the Twenty20 format one should refrain from making predictions especially in an event like the PSL where all five teams look, at least on paper, evenly matched. All eyes will be on players like Misbah, who is struggling to retain his place as Pakistan’s Test captain because of an extended patch of lean form. Also in the limelight will be Afridi, who despite getting dropped out of Pakistan’s international plans, remains a big draw for the country’s cricket fans. Perhaps more important will be the performance of the rookies because after all one of the prime reasons for having a T20 league is to provide a platform to the young Turks. All in all, the stage is set for an exciting four weeks of action-packed cricket.

0



0







PSL returns was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184915-PSL-returns/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PSL returns" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184915-PSL-returns.