KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken a serious notice of international goalkeeper Imran Butt’s recent interview to a private TV channel. The excerpts of the interview were also published in a few newspapers.

In the interview, Imran blamed the head coach of Pakistan’s national team Khwaja Junaid for his non-selection in the national camp, announced a few days back.

He alleged that Junaid had some personal grievances against him and that was the sole reason for dropping him.

PHF termed the allegations as baseless: “It is ridiculous since Imran Butt had himself submitted a medical certificate to the PHF before the announcement of the camp probables stating his unfitness,” the federation said. It added that it would take appropriate disciplinary action against Imran.

