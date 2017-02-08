-
PHF to take action against ImranFebruary 08, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken a serious notice of international goalkeeper Imran Butt’s recent interview to a private TV channel. The excerpts of the interview were also published in a few newspapers.
In the interview, Imran blamed the head coach of Pakistan’s national team Khwaja Junaid for his non-selection in the national camp, announced a few days back.
He alleged that Junaid had some personal grievances against him and that was the sole reason for dropping him.
PHF termed the allegations as baseless: “It is ridiculous since Imran Butt had himself submitted a medical certificate to the PHF before the announcement of the camp probables stating his unfitness,” the federation said. It added that it would take appropriate disciplinary action against Imran.