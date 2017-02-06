LOS VEGAS: A US senator has blasted President Donald Trump’s decision of imposing travel curbs against seven Muslim states barring people of those countries from landing in America.

Senator Jim Dabakis in a statement here begged pardon from Pakistanis terming the order as madness of President Trump.

Senator Jim Dabakis asked the people to be patient for a while and expressed the hope that they would be able to change the situation and matters within shortest time.

He said he is ashamed before Pakistanis and the Muslim community about this foolishness, adding the majority of Americans was active to revoke this stupidity.

