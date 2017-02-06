18 labs, collection centres stopped from working

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission stopped 18 laboratories, diagnostic and collection centres from working, and initiated further legal proceedings.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in an operation jointly carried out by the PHC and a team of the District government in Allama Iqbal Town, Cantonment, and on Mayo Hospital Road, the centres were illegally working without registration with the Commission, and did not meet the basic criteria for carrying out diagnostic and pathological functions.

In the Allama Iqbal Town, Khan Laboratories, Lab One, Fayyaz Chugtai Lab, Ikram Diagnostic Centre and Lab and Zeenat Collection Centre were made dysfunctional. In the Cantonment area, Shan Lab and X-ray Centre, Zeeshan Lab, Rescue Lab and Collection Centre, Fahus X-ray and Lab Centre, Karmaanwalla Jarahi Shifakhana, Haq Digital X-ray, Rescue Lab, Family Care Clinic and Lab, Raheela Lab and Collection Centre and National Laboratories, whereas Hanaan Laboratory, AK Medical Lab and Life Laboratory and X-ray Centre on Mayo Hospital Road have been stopped from functioning. Their owners had been directed to register their labs with the PHC, and meet standards of carrying out the diagnostic and pathological tests.

