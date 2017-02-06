The latest decision of the Trump administration to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the US brought a wave of unprecedented bewilderment among Muslims across the world. This action of US President Donald Trump shows his venomous designs towards the Muslim community. Although the ban has met intense criticism by some Western countries like Canada and Germany, the silence of Muslim countries is perplexing. Trump’s ethnocentric policies sparked off an environment of inconveniences even inside America. His stance on the immigrants issue attracted harsh criticism from American politicians. Moreover, his lack of trust in his country’s intelligence agencies raised questions on his self-centeredness.

Apart from this, Trump’s inclination towards Russia is another acid test for the US to maintain cordial ties with European countries. Against this backdrop, the US is regarded as melting pot due to amalgamation of diverse people. But Trump aggressive policies soonly deprived her from this blessing. It is feared that Trump’s policies might bring the US at the brink of debacle and collapse.

M Ishaq Nasar

Loralai

0



0







Trumped was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184280-Trumped/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trumped" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184280-Trumped.