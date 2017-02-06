Overcharging at Sunday bazaars

LAHORE

Deputy Commissioner Syed Sameer in his maiden visit to Shadman weekly makeshift market vowed to have zero tolerance on overcharging and sale of substandard or lower quality items at A-quality rates.

“Such vendors stalls will be canceled while the government will not give space to them to fleece the consumers”, he said during his visit.

However, like his predecessors, he was unable to check the open overcharging which was continuing during his visit while the DC claimed that the public showed satisfaction over the facilities provided by the government in the shape of weekly makeshift markets.

When asked that Kinow was being sold at Rs 150 to Rs 200 per dozen against the highest price of Rs 90 per dozen, the DC instead of answering the question, he said he had checked the quality and price of Musami (another variant of citrus fruit) and asked the market committee and assistant Commissioner to lower the rates to Rs 80 per dozen to lower quality Musami.

Similarly, on unavailability of some vegetables following issue of fixing of wrong officials price, like his predecessors, he just issued instructions to ensure availability of the items. The DC commended the arrangements made in the weekly makeshift market, besides commenting that there was always room for improvement. “We will improve the infrastructure and other facilities in the bazaar”, he assured.

Even during the DC's visit, vendors continued overcharging on various seasonal vegetables. The issue of wrong price fixing has been going on in the weekly makeshift and open markets of the city for the last couple of months but no government officials have taken notice of it.

In the Sunday bazaars, official price of onion was increased by Re 1 per kg and fixed at Rs 22 to Rs 24 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs 2 per kg and fixed at Rs 29 to Rs 32 per kg.

Garlic, local, rate was increased by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 285 to Rs 291 per kg. Garlic, China, rate was raised by Rs 4 per kg and fixed at Rs 294 to Rs 300 per kg, and garlic, India, at Rs 245 to Rs 250 per kg but Indian garlic was sold at Rs 300 to Rs 320 per kg.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was stable at Rs 97 to Rs 100 per kg, and Thai ginger rate was fixed at Rs 78 to Rs 80 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs 100 per kg.

The price of brinjal was reduced by Rs 2 per kg and fixed at Rs 17 to Rs 18 per kg but was not sold in the makeshift markets.

Cucumber rate was reduced by Rs 15 per kg and fixed at Rs 24 to Rs 25 per kg. Bitter gourd price was unchanged at Rs 58 to Rs 60 per kg but it was not sold there.

Spinach price was stable at Rs 14 to Rs 15 per kg but sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, price was unchanged at Rs 53 to Rs 55 per kg, and sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Zucchini, farm, rate was reduced by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 28 to Rs 30 per kg. Zucchini, long, price was increased by Rs 13 per kg and fixed 26 to Rs 28 but both were sold at higher rates.

Green chilli rate was stable at Rs 58 to Rs 60 per kg but sold at Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg. Capsicum rate was gained by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 53 to Rs 55 per kg but not sold on account of wrong official price matter.

Carrot, local, rate was cut by Rs 10 per kg and fixed at Rs 9 to Rs 10 per kg but not sold due to wrong official price issue while outside, it was sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg.

Radish rate was fixed at Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kg but not sold on wrong price issue, while outside, it was sold at Rs 15 per kg. Methi rate was increased by Re 1 per kg and fixed at Rs 20 to Rs 21 per kg but sold at Rs 25 per kg.

Turnip rate was stable at Rs 14 to Rs 15 per kg and sold at Rs 20 per kg. Pea price was stable at Rs 48 to Rs 50 per kg but lower quality pea was sold at Rs 50 per kg and good quality at Rs 60 per kg.

Cabbage rate was raised by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 19 to Rs 20 per kg, but sold at Rs 30 per kg. Cauliflower price was reduced by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 19 to Rs 20 per kg but sold at Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg. Mongray price was stable at Rs 38 to Rs 40 per kg but were not available there on price issue.

Beans were sold at Rs 160 per kg against the official price of Rs 120 per kg, green gram at Rs 120 per kg against the rate of Rs 50 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 120 per kg but sold at Rs 60 to Rs 140 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 50 per dozen but not sold there.

Guava price was increased by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs 58 to Rs 60 per kg but sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg. Peer, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs 136 to Rs 140 per kg but sold at Rs 160 per kg. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg but sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Pomegranate, Kandahari, rate was fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 170 per kg but B-quality was sold at Rs 170 per kg and A-quality at Rs 240 per kg.

Papaya rate was fixed at Rs 97 to Rs 100 per kg but sold at Rs 120 per kg. Grape fruit rate was fixed at Rs 17 to Rs 18 per piece but lower quality was sold at Rs 15 to Rs 18 per piece.

The rates for different varieties of citrus fruit were fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 110 per dozen but sold at Rs 60 to Rs 200 per dozen.

0



0







Overcharging at Sunday bazaars was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184249-Overcharging-at-Sunday-bazaars/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Overcharging at Sunday bazaars" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184249-Overcharging-at-Sunday-bazaars.