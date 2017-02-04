MANSEHRA: Differences have cropped up among the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara division chapter, it was learnt.

Talking to reporters, a former opposition leader in provincial assembly Shahzada Gustasib said the policies of PTI’s divisional president Zargul Khan had harmed the party in the Hazara division, particularly in Mansehra.

“Zargul Khan has undermined the party. He is promoting his friends. Senior party leaders and workers are being ignored,” Niaz Khan Sarkheli, former district president of the party told a meeting to decide the future line of action.

The meeting was attended by Shahzada Gustasib Khan, Niaz Khan Sarkheli and former district president Shafat Ali. A 20-member committee was constituted to convey their grievances to party leadership at the provincial and central level.

Niaz Khan said the divisional president first announced district and Tehsil bodies in Mansehra and later dissolved them without taking senior party leaders and workers into confidence. “We want intraparty elections in Mansehra and would never accept any body formed without taking workers into confidence,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Shafat Ali said the PTI was losing clout in Mansehra because of the internal differences.

0



0







Differences crop up in PTI Hazara chapter was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183954-Differences-crop-up-in-PTI-Hazara-chapter/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Differences crop up in PTI Hazara chapter" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183954-Differences-crop-up-in-PTI-Hazara-chapter.