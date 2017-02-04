PESHAWAR: ANP leader Asfandyar Wali has demanded of the government to make a resolution of MPs from tribal areas into a constitutional amendment and merge Fata into KP, giving it representation in the provincial assembly and cabinet after fixing its proportion.

He also demanded conduct of a census in the tribal areas, announcing a grand jirga on this issue in March. He said CPEC has nothing for Pakhtuns and if the ANP rose against this project, the government will forget the sit-ins of Kaptan Khan. He said if Pakhtuns were not given share in CPEC, they would tell the government what a real sit-in is. He said terrorism could not be countered in the country without implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

He said before talking about the military courts, it should be assessed how much NAP had been implemented. He said KP government had done nothing other than transferring VCs of universities in education sector. He said no new college or school had been set up and rulers had enhanced their own perks and privileges.

He expressed these views speaking to a public gathering in Peshawar the other day. He said Arban Mujeebur Rehman had announced joining the ANP along with his colleagues. ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Wali said in addition to NFC Award share, Fata should be given a special fund for 10 years to bring it into the mainstream. He said it was unfortunate that a party of Pakhtuns was working against Pakhtuns and some of Maliks were gathered in Rawalpindi to stop the merger of Fata with KP.

He said dialogue among China, Russia and Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan was ridiculous because the process was not represented by any Afghan.

