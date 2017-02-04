India hints at more ‘surgical strikes’

Gen Bajwa says ready to give befitting response to aggression from across LoC; woman dies in Indian cross border shelling

NEW DELHI: The Indian government made it clear that it could not guarantee that surgical strikes won’t happen in future as any such action would depend on the situation prevailing at that time.

“Pakistan is our neighbouring country. If they correct themselves, it will be good, but if some terror attack takes place, we cannot guarantee that there won’t be a surgical strike in future. We don’t want, but if situation demands, there is no second way,” said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Indian Express reported.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken this well thought-after decision in which all sat down together to explore the option. In an interview to CNN-News18, Singh said there was inputs that after carrying out terror strikes in Kashmir, terrorists return to the launching pads on the Line of Control. “Our soldiers went across the Line of Control and hit those launching pads and caused significant damages,” the home minister claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is ready to give a befitting response to any aggression from across the border. He said that India was trying to divert the world attention from its atrocities against the Kashmiris by violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) and the Working Boundary (WB). He stated this while visiting the Lahore Garrison on Friday.

On arrival, the COAS laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The COAS was briefed in detail about the operational preparedness and other matters at the corps headquarters (HQ) and the Pakistan Rangers Punjab Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release here stated.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the operational readiness and appreciated the Punjab Rangers’ response to ongoing CeaseFire Violations (CFVs) along the Working Boundary (WB) by Indian troops.

Later, the COAS addressed officers and troops of the Lahore Garrison. Taking them on board about prevailing security environment, the COAS highlighted the challenges to the army. He said that Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab played an important role in reducing internal security threats as well as giving an effective response along the Working Boundary.

The COAS said that nation acknowledged and fully supported Pakistan Army’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and militancy.“We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength,” he said.

Talking about the Indian provocations along the Line of Control (LOC) and WB, the COAS said that India was trying to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in held Kashmir.

“Pak Army and Rangers are fully prepared for befitting response to any misadventure from across,” he pledged.Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps.

Meanwhile, Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) demonstrating immense irresponsibility towards regional peace.One woman namely Sehrish Zahid was injured in the firing at Jadot Bahadur sector of Khuiratta. The woman was shifted to the CMH Kotli in serious condition.The Pakistani troops retaliated and silenced the enemy guns.

