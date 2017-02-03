KARACHI: Pakistan will have to defeat Iran on Friday (today) to enter the semi-finals of the 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships being played in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, fourth seed Pakistan defeated ninth seed Korea 3-0. Abbas Zeb defeated In Woo Lee 6-11, 14-12, 11-4, 13-11, Mehran Javed beat Han Dong Korea Ryu 11-6, 11-5, 11-2, while Mansoor Zaman won against Dongmin Lee 11-7, 11-5, 11-8.

However, Pakistan lost 0-3 to top seed India. Abhay Singh defeated Abbas 11-8, 11-4, 12-10, Velavan Senthilkumar beat Mehran 10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11, and Ranjit Singh thrashed Mansoor 11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9. India have already reached the semi-finals.

0



0







Pakistan play must-win match in Asian Junior Squash today was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183683-Pakistan-play-must-win-match-in-Asian-Junior-Squash-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan play must-win match in Asian Junior Squash today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183683-Pakistan-play-must-win-match-in-Asian-Junior-Squash-today.