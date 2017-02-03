‘Killer’ acquitted, two years after death

LAHORE

A murder convict acquitted by the Lahore High Court in a recent verdict had reportedly died two years ago.

Bhera police of district Sargodha had arrested Said Rasool in 2009 in a murder case and he was awarded death penalty in 2013. An appeal against the sentence was filed before the LHC the same year while Said Rasool died in August, 2014. Since his death, the appeal remained pending before the court but not represented.

A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan itself appointed a defence counsel to represent the appeal of Said Rasool. The bench heard the appeal and acquitted Said Rasool for lack of evidence.

His son Ikramullah told reporters that the family got information of the high court acquittal order some days back. He said his father died of cardiac arrest in Shahpur jail.

hike in petroleum prices: The recent increase in petroleum products’ prices has been challenged before the Lahore High Court.

Pakistan Justice Party filed an application in a pending petition with a request to strike down levy of 17 percent sales tax on petroleum products and the change of petroleum prices fortnightly instead of monthly basis.

The party alleged that Ogra with the connivance of FBR, finance ministry and office of the prime minister was continuously exploiting public financially.

It said the petroleum prices across the world were on decreasing trend and this fact had to be passed on to the public but it was not doing so.

The petitioner-party said this was an act of exploitation within the terms of Article 3 of the Constitution and the federal government failed to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

The petitioner asked the court to declare the recent increase in the petroleum prices illegal and suspend the notification.

PEF MD: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition against appointment of Tariq Mahmood as Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation.

The petitioner-lawyer Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem contended that Tariq Mahmood was appointed as managing director of Punjab Education Foundation in violation of rules and regulations.

He said no advertisement was given in the newspaper for the post. He alleged that Punjab chief secretary issued the notification which was unlawful, because only the Board of Directors of the foundation had powers to appoint the MD.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside his appointment. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Shahid Mubeen of the LHC sought reply from the Punjab government and adjourned the proceedings until February 28.

PFF: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday set aside appointment of justice (r) Asad Munir as administrator of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and allowed the federation’s office-bearers to function.

Faisal Saleh Hayat was elected president of the PFF; however, the result went into litigation after Punjab Sports Board started intervening into the federation’s affairs. Hayat’s rival Arshad Khan Lodhi also challenged the election held in Changla Gali.

A single bench comprising Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan had appointed retired justice Asad Munir administrator of the PFF to run its affairs until final decision of the litigation. The PFF challenged the decision before a division bench through an intra court appeal (ICA).

The bench headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik set aside the appointment of Asad Munir and directed him to relinquish the charge immediately.

The bench also sought details of the expenditures made during the tenure of the administrator.

