Experts stress need for conservation of wetlands

Due to a massive rise in urban land cover and other such threats, almost half of the world’s 500 important rivers and water bodies, which provide livelihood to a large number of people across the globe, are being depleted.

Moreover, this phenomenon has caused a direct habitat loss for a number of aquatic species, particularly diverse fish and bird species dwelling in brackish as well as freshwaters, said Hammad Naqi Khan, director general of the WWF-Pakistan, on the eve of World Wetlands Day 2017.

He opined that wetlands had been made dumping grounds for untreated industrial and domestic wastewater, particularly in Sindh. He emphasised the need to take immediate measures for the restoration and protection of wetlands in the country so that fragile ecosystems could be conserved and natural disasters, particularly floods and droughts, could be tackled efficiently.

This year’s theme ‘Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction’ aims to highlight the vital role of healthy wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as floods, droughts and cyclones on communities, and to help build resilience.

Muhammad Moazzam Khan, WWF-Pakistan’s technical adviser for marine fisheries, said there were five major wetlands along the coastal belt of Pakistan. “Of these, the Indus Delta is the largest wetland which is known for its diverse fauna and flora including mangroves.

Although the diversion of water from the Indus River for agriculture has reduced the flow of freshwater, it is still an important habitat for a large variety of birds and other animals. It also supports the livelihood of a large number of fishermen who harvest fish and shellfish from rich grounds in the Delta.”

Due to a decrease in freshwater inflow, he said, coastal lakes like Nurrari and Jhabo lagoons had been converted into hypersaline lagoons. “As a result, their fauna has considerably changed from freshwater to marine.” Stressing the importance of coastal wetlands, Khan pointed out that these were rich biodiversity hotspots which supported important fisheries - a main source of livelihood for coastal communities.

“Healthy wetlands contribute tremendously to disaster risk reduction, poverty reduction, combat climate change, help alleviate food insecurity and restore and promote the sustainable use of ecosystems,” he added.

Altaf Hussain Sheikh, WWF-Pakistan manager conservation for Sindh, said that Pakistan was well endowed with a wide variety of wetlands ranging from mountains to coast, with over 225 nationally significant wetlands.

Without adequate water to maintain the wetlands, he said, they will disappear.

“In Sindh, 12 out of 42 natural wetlands have become completely dried up and the rest are facing water scarcity. At Haleji Lake, conditions have been worsening as a result of water shortage, sedimentation, spread of aquatic vegetation, and loss of the wetland as a sanctuary for migratory water birds. Out of 19 Ramsar sites in the country, 10 are located in Sindh.”

He urged that the state of Ramsar sites in Sindh needed serious attention and a management plan should be developed to conserve the wetlands.

Hussain added that Keenjhar, an important source of water for Karachi, should be made pollution free and a responsible ecotourism should be promoted there which could generate a source of livelihood for local communities.

“In the current era, conservation, management and wise use of these wetlands can help mitigate adverse impacts of climate change and reduce risks of the extreme events,” he maintained.

“It is high time that all stakeholders, including the relevant government departments, should devise a comprehensive strategy for restoration and revival of wetlands in Pakistan. The strategy should address the issues of encroachments, pollution, overfishing and shortage of freshwater flow required on a regular basis for these water bodies.”

0



0







Experts stress need for conservation of wetlands was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183587-Experts-stress-need-for-conservation-of-wetlands/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Experts stress need for conservation of wetlands" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183587-Experts-stress-need-for-conservation-of-wetlands.