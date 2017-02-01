LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that those who got their bank loans written off were challenging the Pakistan Muslim League-N government, but nobody was asking them about the $60 million stashed in Swiss banks.

