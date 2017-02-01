ISLAMABAD: The government is vigorously engaged in guaranteeing the most favourable environment for the promotion of mobile applications so that the underserved population of the country can benefit from them, a statement said on Tuesday.

“Development of telecom sector is among the top priorities of the government, evident from the fact the sector has witnessed exponential growth in different areas,” Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman told the attendees of 'Pakistan Mobile App Awards 2016' ceremony.

“Pakistan has emerged as one of the leading markets in telecommunications with over 140 million mobile phone users touching a 77 percent penetration rate.”

Addressing the ceremony, organised by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ms Rehman expressed her satisfaction over telecom policy, terming it a landmark achievement to provide a level playing field that will further boost the sector's growth.

“We are also working to provide communication services in underserved areas and the key element of this approach is to make telecommunication services affordable and within the reach of the common man,” she said.

The minister added the Universal Service Fund (USF) projects have also been launched at a cost of Rs 20 billion in this regard.

“Mobile application award will go a long way in developing a strong relationship between the academia, industry, and the relevant government organizations. It will also turn out to be exemplary for the rest of the sectors of our economy,” Ms Rehman commented.

These mobile applications, she remarked, would prove of great assistance for special persons. “It will enable them work/communicate with other people for day-to-day affairs in a better way and thus improve the qualities of their lives.”

Moving forward, the minister highlighted steps and initiatives for3G and 4G

technologies opening a whole new era of innovative mobile services and apps in the country.

“Pakistan’s IT industry has been booming for the last decade with a 41 percent growth in IT exports during 2014 15, whereas it has a global ranking in top 5 countries for freelancing,” she said adding, the government has provided a package of incentives to both foreign and local investors for growth and development of the ICT industry.

