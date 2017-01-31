Islamabad

Nutrition programmes throughout Pakistan as well as relief and livelihood activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) run by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have received a welcome boost from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace.

The contribution of $10 million from USAID will be used to buy much needed locally produced goods such as yellow split peas iodized salt and nutritional supplements such as ‘Acha Mum’ and ‘Maamta’ for WFP nutrition relief and livelihood programmes a press release issued here Monday said.

Ninety per cent of this contribution will be spent on local purchases providing a welcome injection for local trade and economy WFP Country Director Finbarr Curran said in addition to boosting the government s own food security and nutrition activities.

The WFP supports the National and Provincial Fortification Alliance that works to ensure foods such as salt and wheat are fortified with micronutrients to help address nutrition issues.

Almost 97% of the population has access to and is using iodized salt. WFP uses fortified wheat in all its relief and food assistance for assets (FFA) livelihood programmes across the country.

Community based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) activities aim to improve the overall nutritional status health and well being of the population.

Through this contribution children under five who are at a crucial stage of their development will benefit as will malnourished pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers especially when their condition might adversely affect births or the physical and cognitive growth and development of their children if not addressed in time.

‘Acha Mum’ and ‘Maamta’ are nutrient supplements developed by WFP Pakistan to help address malnutrition in children pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Funding from USAID will greatly enhance the impact of the WFP nutrition activities throughout the country including 38,000 children aged 6-24 months and 81,200 children aged 24-59 months who will receive ‘Acha Mum’.

While ‘Maamta’ will improve the nutritional status of 32,100 pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Relief and FFA livelihood programmes in FATA will support580,400 people of whom nearly 52% are women through food for training or asset creation activities. During the difficult winter months people are more vulnerable and this contribution enables WFP to provide basic food for those in most need.

