Geo-Jang Group organises Pak Fauj Zindabad rally

MULTAN: Civil society activists, representatives of trade bodies and journalists have lauded the role of the army in development, peacekeeping and rebuilding across the country, particularly in FATA and Balochistan.

They were addressing a Pak Fauj Zindabad seminar organised by the Geo-Jang Group at the Multan Press Club on Sunday. Multan Jang's Nisar Awan conducted the event while Zafar Aheer welcomed all the participants for joining and expressing solidarity with the Jang Group and armed forces.

The speakers appreciated and acknowledged the armed forces’ efforts and sacrifices in the war on terror. They also paid a tribute to the Jang Group for highlighting sacrifices of armed forces.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddiqi lauded the role of the army in development, particularly China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which had now become lifeline of Pakistan.

He said that the project would be a game changer in the region. He said that the CPEC would stabilise the national economy. Traders representative Zafar Iqbal said that with the CPEC, China had opened new avenues for economic and trade development in Pakistan.

He pointed out that with the success of the CPEC, Pakistan would swiftly be included among the fast developing countries. Former MPA Dr Javed Siddiqi also lauded the role of the Pak Army for bringing peace and stability in the region.

He appreciated the services of the Pak Army in the war on terror and urged the civilians to response in a similar way to address the menace. PML Multan district president Bilal Butt said that the army was the main state institution in Pakistan, which was promptly and adequately responding to various challenges.

He said that political stability was the only way of saving the Pakistani state and the army performs this task. Multan High Court Bar Association president Sheikh Jamshed Hayat said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appealed to the Pak Army generals for help in resolving the political crisis in summer in 2014. In other words, he added, the PM asked the army to intervene openly into the politics of the country.

However, the army generals remained neutral, seeing no threat to either the territorial integrity or sovereignty of the country in the current crisis caused by the struggle among political parties, he added.

Multan District Bar Association ex-president Azimul Haq Pirzada lauded the army efforts in restoration of law and order in Balochistan.

The Pak Army was playing the most important role in development of Balochistan and trying to console the local people of Balochistan by providing them education, job opportunities, technical training, broadening their views and improving law and order situation. He said that the army motivated the Baloch students to get admission in the army schools and cadet colleges by giving them special relaxations. Free hostel facility was being given to Marri and Luni tribes’ students to promote education.

Shiite Ulema Council information secretary Basharat Qureshi, SUC divisional president Syed Muhammad Ali, Imtiaz Siddiqi and Azadari Council chairman Muzain Abbas paid a great tribute to the soldiers who were fighting to protect the future of next generations.

JI south Punjab information secretary Kanwar Siddique and Tanzim Islami representative Rao Omer Farooq also appreciated the role of the army in rehabilitation in the FATA. PTI Multan City general secretary Nadeem Qureshi lauded the role of the army in peacekeeping and fight against terrorism across the country.

PPP activists, including Zia Ansari, Malik Bashir, Mushtaq Ansari, Ghulam Mustafa, Hafeez Javed, Sharif Khan, Akbar Arbi, Aslam Bhatti, Amin Sajid, Rajab Ali, Ayub Ansari, Ashiq Baloch and Mian Qasim Ansari, also attended the function.

Later, participants of the seminar took out a rally on Abdali Road and chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pak Army.

